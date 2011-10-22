Saturday

Video: Kelly Rowland - Down For Whatever

Posted by Xclusive at 6:26 PM 0 comments

Video: T-Pain - Drowning Again

Posted by Xclusive at 6:24 PM 0 comments

Sunday

Video: Chris Brown - Look At Me Now Feat. Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne

Posted by Xclusive at 1:07 PM 0 comments

Thursday

Video: Rick Ross Feat Birdman - 10 Bricks

Posted by Xclusive at 2:39 PM 0 comments

Sunday

Video: Teairra Marie - You Know What It Is

Posted by Xclusive at 11:32 PM 0 comments

Saturday

Video: Rocko - Going Steady

Posted by Xclusive at 11:51 AM 0 comments

Monday

Video: Fabolous - You Be Killin' Em

Posted by Xclusive at 3:46 PM 0 comments

Video: DiddyDirtyMoney Feat. Swizz Beatz - Ass On The Foor

Posted by Xclusive at 3:45 PM 0 comments

Sunday

Video: Young Dro Feat. Gucci Mane & T.I. - Freeze Me

Posted by Xclusive at 2:46 PM 0 comments

Monday

Video: Lil Scrappy - That's Her

Posted by Xclusive at 6:19 PM 0 comments

Video: Bun B Feat. Drake - Put It Down

Posted by Xclusive at 6:18 PM 0 comments

Video: Rick Ross Feat. Gucci Mane - MC Hammer

Posted by Xclusive at 9:51 PM 0 comments

Sunday

Video: Bow Wow Feat. Chris Brown - Aint Thinkin About You

Posted by Xclusive at 7:59 PM 0 comments

Thursday

Video: Dirty Money - Loving You No More

Posted by Xclusive at 6:09 PM 0 comments

Wednesday

Video: Nicki Minaj - Right Through Me

Posted by Xclusive at 7:48 PM 0 comments

Monday

Video: Dorrough - Aah Yea

Posted by Xclusive at 8:23 PM 0 comments

Saturday

Video: Twista Feat. Raekwon - The Heat

Posted by Xclusive at 7:13 PM 0 comments

Friday

T.I. Sentenced To 11 Months In Prison

Atlanta rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris appeared before a federal judge today to receive a sentence of 11 months in prison; stemming from Harris violating his probation as he was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, in September.  His wife, "Tiny" Tameka Cottle, left the courtroom in tears even before the judge finished the sentencing.  Harris must report to begin his sentence in two weeks..
Posted by Xclusive at 5:51 PM 0 comments

Video: Rick Ross - Im Not A Star

Posted by Xclusive at 5:39 PM 0 comments
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)